BlockStamp Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $735.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003031 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002482 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,033,126 coins and its circulating supply is 26,490,160 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

