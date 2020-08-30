Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 474,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,052,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 269,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 186,443 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

