BOOM (BOOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,188.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. In the last week, BOOM has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $12,188.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00148806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.01649484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00186733 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,396,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,365,421 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

