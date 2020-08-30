BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $30,820.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.