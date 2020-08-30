BQT Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, BQT has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a total market cap of $759,596.16 and $1,003.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.38 or 0.05786214 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014532 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,304,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

