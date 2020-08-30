BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 16,044 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

