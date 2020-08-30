BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 30,952 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after buying an additional 845,261 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,463,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,338,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,268,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 334,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 233,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

