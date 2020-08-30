BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 6,562 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.46. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

