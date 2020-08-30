BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.49, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.