BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.31.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

