BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 17,126 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $349,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,595,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,418,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,559 shares of company stock worth $185,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

