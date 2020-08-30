BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 8,216 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $153.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

