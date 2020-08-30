BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

EQR stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

