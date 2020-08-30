BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 125.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Msci by 4.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $373.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.09. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $210.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.