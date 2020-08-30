BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $626,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $6,965,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,223 shares of company stock worth $94,510,177 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $264.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

