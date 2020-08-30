BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 562,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,338,000 after acquiring an additional 45,192 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $187.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.96 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

