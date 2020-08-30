BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IAC. UBS Group cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.05.

IAC opened at $132.64 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.