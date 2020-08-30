BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,666 shares of company stock worth $4,828,381. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,075.59.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,301.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,302.86. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.