BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 198,114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

