BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

VLO opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.