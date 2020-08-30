BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after buying an additional 762,538 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,875,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after buying an additional 613,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,392,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,397,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $496,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,288. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

