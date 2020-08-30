BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.61 Million Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in State Street by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after acquiring an additional 521,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,187,000 after acquiring an additional 365,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146,218 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in State Street by 80.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in State Street by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

