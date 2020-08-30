BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.96 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $37.13 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

