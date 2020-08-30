BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 127.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $121.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

