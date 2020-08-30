BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

