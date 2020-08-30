BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

NYSE:SYY opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

