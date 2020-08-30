BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.52 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Shares of IDXX opened at $383.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total transaction of $1,424,074.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,365.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $36,788,730. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

