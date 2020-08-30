BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 12,037 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

