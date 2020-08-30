BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 15,268 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of SSR Mining worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in SSR Mining by 59.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

Shares of SSRM opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.00. SSR Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

