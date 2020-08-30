BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,229 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $852.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $783.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.