BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 38,027 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 654,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 61.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

JCI stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

