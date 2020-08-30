BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,727 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

A opened at $99.90 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

