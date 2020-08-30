BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $217.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.05. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.