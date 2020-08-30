BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,812 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 539.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

