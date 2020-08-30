BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PACCAR by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

