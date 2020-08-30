BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.19% of Primo Water worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 89.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

