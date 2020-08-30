Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 133.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $436,244.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,083,679.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,377,988. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $110.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $113.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

