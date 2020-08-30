California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 49,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of KKR & Co Inc worth $36,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.37 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

