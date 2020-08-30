California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of W W Grainger worth $31,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $365.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $366.53. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

