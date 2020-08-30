California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,951 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 769.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,998 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

VMW opened at $146.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

