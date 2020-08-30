California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Arista Networks worth $27,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $1,773,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $827,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $277,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,160 shares of company stock worth $18,498,937. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $222.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

