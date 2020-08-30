California Public Employees Retirement System Has $37.49 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $37,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $271.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $279.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

