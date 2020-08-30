California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $28.17 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,207,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $125,249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,003,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $64,599,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,092,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

VIAC opened at $27.99 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

