California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,006 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of International Paper worth $32,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $36.93 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.