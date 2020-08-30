California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Domino’s Pizza worth $32,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,395,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total transaction of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,802 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Shares of DPZ opened at $415.98 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.40 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

