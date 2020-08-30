California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 54,408 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,408 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Edison International worth $40,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Edison International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.27.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.