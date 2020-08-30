Cappasity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,784.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $38,784.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

