Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 114.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after buying an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,156. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 174.76 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

