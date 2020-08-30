Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Cimarex Energy worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

XEC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

