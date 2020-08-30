Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Cintas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Cintas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $333.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $334.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

